US major indices open with gains over 1%

NASDAQ and S&P up about 1.4%

The major US indices are opening with gains near/above 1%





The snapshot of the major indices are showing:





The S&P index is up 35.99 points or 1.42% at 2577.46



The Nasdaq index is up on 105 points or 1.41% at 7608.30

The Dow is up 232 points or 1.08% at 21869.64

In other markets:



Spot gold is trading down $9 or -0.55% at 1619.15



WTI crude oil futures are trading down -$1.26 or -5.86% at $20.25 In the US debt market:

In the US debt market: