US major indices open with gains over 1%
NASDAQ and S&P up about 1.4%
The major US indices are opening with gains near/above 1%
The snapshot of the major indices are showing:
- The S&P index is up 35.99 points or 1.42% at 2577.46
- The Nasdaq index is up on 105 points or 1.41% at 7608.30
- The Dow is up 232 points or 1.08% at 21869.64
In other markets:
- Spot gold is trading down $9 or -0.55% at 1619.15
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down -$1.26 or -5.86% at $20.25
- 2 year 0.249%, +0.7 basis points
- 5 year 0.378%, -1.5 basis points
- 10 year 0.639%, -3.5 basis points
- 30 year 1.237%, -2.6 basis points