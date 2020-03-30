US major indices open with gains over 1%

NASDAQ and S&P up about 1.4%

The major US indices are opening with gains near/above 1%

The snapshot of the major indices are showing:

  • The S&P index is up 35.99 points or 1.42% at 2577.46
  • The Nasdaq index is up on 105 points or 1.41% at 7608.30
  • The Dow is up 232 points or 1.08% at 21869.64
In other markets:
  • Spot gold is trading down $9 or -0.55% at 1619.15
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down -$1.26 or -5.86% at $20.25
In the US debt market:
  • 2 year 0.249%, +0.7 basis points
  • 5 year 0.378%, -1.5 basis points
  • 10 year 0.639%, -3.5 basis points
  • 30 year 1.237%, -2.6 basis points
