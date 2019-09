Economic data to come

US equity markets haven't rebounded despite the positive comments from Chinese and US officials on trade. The S&P 500 is down 8 points at the open.





The key data today from the US are the manufacturing and services PMIs from Markit at 1345 GMT (9:45 am ET).



The consensus for the manufacturing survey is 50.4 and services at 51.5. Given the disappointing numbers from Europe earlier, beware of disappointment.