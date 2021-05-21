US manufacturing and services surveys coming up next

Markit surveys due at 1345 GMT

The manufacturing and services surveys from Markit are coming up next. There's been a softening in the latest round of US economic data and I worry that the re-opening narrative could falter if we get a few more releases along those lines.





The services-sector is supposed to be booming right now but if we see a disappointing read below the 64.4 consensus, that could be called into question -- or at least the veracity of it.





Watch the pricing indications in both surveys as well.

