US manufacturing and services surveys coming up next

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Markit surveys due at 1345 GMT

The manufacturing and services surveys from Markit are coming up next. There's been a softening in the latest round of US economic data and I worry that the re-opening narrative could falter if we get a few more releases along those lines.

The services-sector is supposed to be booming right now but if we see a disappointing read below the 64.4 consensus, that could be called into question -- or at least the veracity of it.

Watch the pricing indications in both surveys as well.

