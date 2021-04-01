US March Challenger layoffs 30.60k vs 34.53k prior
Latest data released by Challenger, Gray, and Christmas Inc
- Prior 34.53k
The drop in job cuts here is the lowest monthly total since July 2018 so there are some signs that layoffs are slowing down and that US-based employers are able to get back on their feet again - job cuts led by the aerospace/defense industry so far this year.
Challenger notes that:
"We have now marked one year since the first wave of layoffs occurred due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. It appears we have entered a recovery phase where job eliminations are slowing and companies are able to predict and assess where growth will occur."
In any case, this data is a reminder that it is non-farm payrolls week in the market.