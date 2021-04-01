US March Challenger layoffs 30.60k vs 34.53k prior

Author: Justin Low

Latest data released by Challenger, Gray, and Christmas Inc

The drop in job cuts here is the lowest monthly total since July 2018 so there are some signs that layoffs are slowing down and that US-based employers are able to get back on their feet again - job cuts led by the aerospace/defense industry so far this year.

Challenger notes that:

"We have now marked one year since the first wave of layoffs occurred due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. It appears we have entered a recovery phase where job eliminations are slowing and companies are able to predict and assess where growth will occur."
In any case, this data is a reminder that it is non-farm payrolls week in the market.

