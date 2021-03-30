US March consumer confidence 109.7 vs 96.9 expected

Prior was 91.3

Expectations 109.6 vs 90.9 prior

Present situation 110.0 vs 89.6 prior

Jobs hard-to-get 18.5 vs 22.4 prior

This survey was at 132 in the month before the pandemic -- still a long ways to go -- but this is a big beat.





Politics plays a big part in this survey so it's not a great overall reading on the economy but the stimulus checks and the vaccine rollout are a big help. In some other countries, confidence surveys are at record highs and I think we could be headed there in the US as well. Sentiment is going to be rosy this summer.

