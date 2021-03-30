US March consumer confidence 109.7 vs 96.9 expected

US March consumer confidence data from The Conference Board


  • Prior was 91.3
  • Expectations 109.6 vs 90.9 prior
  • Present situation 110.0 vs 89.6 prior
  • Jobs hard-to-get 18.5 vs 22.4 prior
This survey was at 132 in the month before the pandemic -- still a long ways to go -- but this is a big beat.

Politics plays a big part in this survey so it's not a great overall reading on the economy but the stimulus checks and the vaccine rollout are a big help. In some other countries, confidence surveys are at record highs and I think we could be headed there in the US as well. Sentiment is going to be rosy this summer.

