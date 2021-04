Prior was 1421K (revised to 1457K)



Sales up 19.4% m/m vs +13.5% expected

Building permits 1766K vs 1750K expected

Single family starts +15.3%, multi-family +30.8%

Single family permits +4.6%, multi-family -1.2%



Sales were depressed in February by cold weather so a big rebound was expected but it was even stronger than anticipated as the housing market continues to heat up.