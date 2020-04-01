US March ISM manufacturing index 49.1 vs 45.0 expected
The March 2020 US ISM manufacturing survey:
- Prior was 50.1
- Employment 43.8 vs 46.9 prior
- New orders 42.2 vs 49.8 prior
- Prices paid 37.4 vs 45.9 prior
- New export orders 46.6 vs 51.2 prior
Comments in the report highlight that the survey was taken before the bulk of the lockdowns:
- "COVID-19 is impacting China's raw material supply chain. We are now seeing revenue impact in that region. Our operations team is reviewing plans for spread of the virus." (Computer & Electronic Products)
- "The two main issues affecting our business [are] COVID-19 and the oil-price war. We are in daily discussions and meeting constantly, updating tracking logs to document high risk concerns." (Chemical Products)
- "COVID-19 impact has extended to Europe and North America. The virus escalation is affecting our purchasing and logistics operations. We have incurred air-shipment and production interruptions due to shortages of raw materials and components." (Transportation Equipment)
- "We are experiencing a record number of orders due to COVID-19." (Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products)
- "World demand for petroleum products is declining, while supply is ramping up. We have lost supply chain visibility to certain locations." (Petroleum & Coal Products)
- "COVID-19's spread in the U.S. may start impacting our domestic business. As for Asian suppliers, they are starting to get back up to speed." (Fabricated Metal Products)
- "COVID-19 has caused a 30-percent reduction in productivity in our factory." (Machinery)
- "A big part of our business is hospitality, and we are seeing demand drop and an increase in cancellations." (Nonmetallic Mineral Products)
- "All North American manufacturing plants have ceased operations or drastically scaled back as a result of customer plant closings and other responses to COVID-19." (Plastics & Rubber Products)
- "Volumes are down 4.3 percent, and some areas of the supply chain are being affected by the coronavirus." (Furniture & Related Products)