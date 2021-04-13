US March NFIB small business optimism index 98.2 vs 98.5 expected
Latest data released by NFIB - 13 April 2021
- Prior 95.8
US small businesses saw optimism grow as the index climbs to a four-month high in anticipation of stronger sales and expansion opportunities in the months ahead.
NFIB notes that:
"Main Street is doing better as state and local restrictions are eased, but finding qualified labour is a critical issue for small businesses nationwide. However, owners remain determined to hire workers and grow their business."
Despite the more positive headline reading, the uncertainty index did increase to 81 - a three-month high - and is up from 75 (lowest since April last year) in February.