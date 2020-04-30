US March personal spending -7.5% vs -5.0% expected

Highlights of the March 2020 PCE report:

Prior was +0.2% Inflation:

PCE core MoM -0.1% vs -0.1% expected

Prior MoM +0.2%

Deflator YoY 1.7% vs +1.6% expected

Prior deflator YoY +1.8%

Deflator MoM -0.3% vs +0.2% expected

Prior MoM deflator +0.1%





Personal income -2.0% vs -1.7% expected. Prior month +0.6%

Personal spending -7.5% vs -5.1% expected. Prior month +0.2%

Real personal spending -7.3% vs -6.2% expected. Prior month +0.2% Consumers spending and income for March:

The drop in spending was worse than anticpated as the economy went into shutdown.

