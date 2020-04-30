US March personal spending -7.5% vs -5.0% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Highlights of the March 2020 PCE report:

  • Prior was +0.2%
Inflation:
  •   PCE core MoM -0.1% vs -0.1% expected
  •   Prior MoM +0.2%
  •   Deflator YoY 1.7% vs +1.6% expected
  •   Prior deflator YoY +1.8%
  •   Deflator MoM -0.3% vs +0.2% expected
  •   Prior MoM deflator +0.1%
Consumers spending and income for March:

  •     Personal income -2.0% vs -1.7% expected. Prior month +0.6%
  •     Personal spending -7.5% vs -5.1% expected. Prior month +0.2%
  •     Real personal spending -7.3% vs -6.2% expected. Prior month +0.2%
The drop in spending was worse than anticpated as the economy went into shutdown.
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose