US March Philly Fed business outlook 51.8 vs 23.3 expected
March Philly Fed manufacturing survey
- Best since 1973
- Prior was 23.1
- Prices paid 75.9 vs 54.4 prior (highest since March 1980)
- New orders 50.9 vs 23.4 prior
- Employment 30.1 vs 25.3 prior
- Six month index 61.6 vs 39.5 prior
- 59% of firms reported increases in activity with only 7% reporting decreases
Just look at that chart. These numbers blew away the consensus and anything over the past 30 years. US equity futures are lower but they highlight the economic tailwind that's coming for the next few months.