US March Philly Fed business outlook 51.8 vs 23.3 expected

Best since 1973



Prior was 23.1

Prices paid 75.9 vs 54.4 prior (highest since March 1980)



New orders 50.9 vs 23.4 prior



Employment 30.1 vs 25.3 prior



Six month index 61.6 vs 39.5 prior

59% of firms reported increases in activity with only 7% reporting decreases



Just look at that chart. These numbers blew away the consensus and anything over the past 30 years. US equity futures are lower but they highlight the economic tailwind that's coming for the next few months.

