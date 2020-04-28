US March advance goods trade balance -$64.2 vs -$55.0B expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

March trade data from the USA

  • Prior was  a deficit of $59.6B
  • Imports -2.4% m/m
  • Exports -6.7% m/m
That's a big miss for a trade report but March data and beyond is going to be very difficult to forecast.


See here for global coronavirus case data
