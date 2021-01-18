US markets are closed for a holiday today

It's Martin Luther King Jr day





US stock and bond markets are closed today so trading will be lighter, especially once London clocks off.





Expect continuing US political headlines as Biden nears inauguration on Wednesday. Tomorrow, eyes will be on Trump as he's expected to issue up to 100 Presidential pardons.







Canadian markets are open though and digesting reports that Biden will cancel the Presidential permit for Keystone XL on his first day in office. That's not a surprise but the loonie is the laggard today because of it.



