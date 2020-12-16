US Markit December prelim service PMI 55.3 vs 55.9 expected

Prior was 58.4

Manufacturing 56.5 vs 55.8 expected

Prior manufacturing 56.7

Composite 55.7 vs 58.6 prior

Full report



The services side was a slight miss while manufacturing beat expectations. It's important to remember that both of these remain at very-healthy levels.





Commenting on the PMI data, Chris Williamson,Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, said:





