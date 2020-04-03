US Markit final March services PMI 39.8 vs 38.5 expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The second look at the March Markit PMI

Markit final March services
  • Prelim reading was 39.1
  • Final Feb reading was 49.4
  • Composite final 40.9 vs 40.5 prelim

