US Markit PMI (Final) for July 63.4 versus preliminary 63.1

IHS Markit said:

Unprecedented supplier shortages and delays continued to exert upward pressure on input costs and stymie firms' ability to process incoming new work. As a result, cost burdens rose at a recordbreaking rate and the accumulation of backlogs accelerated.

Contributing to the uptick in the headline figure was a sharper expansion in production at the start of the third quarter. The upturn was reportedly linked to stronger client demand and efforts to clear backlogs of work. The rate of growth was the steepest for six months and marked overall.

July data signalled an unprecedented deterioration in vendor performance, as supplier delays were driven by transportation issues and severe raw material shortages.

A strong report.





Chris Williamson, the chief business economist at IHS Markit said: