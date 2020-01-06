US Markit services PMI for December (F) 52.8 versus 52.2 estimate

Markit Final PMI data for December

Services PMI final 52.8 versus 52.2 preliminary



US composite PMI 52.7 versus 52.2 preliminary



Services prices rise to 52.9 versus 50.3 in November. Highest reading since February 2019 and the 3rd consecutive month of expansion



Services employment rises to the highest level since July 2019



Composite index is the highest since April 2019



Composite index up the prices rises to 52.9 versus 50.6 in November. This is the highest since February 2019



The composite index employment is also at the highest level since July 2019











Below is a graph of the service PMI index.