US Markit services PMI for December (F) 52.8 versus 52.2 estimate
Markit Final PMI data for December
Below is a graph of the service PMI index.
- Services PMI final 52.8 versus 52.2 preliminary
- US composite PMI 52.7 versus 52.2 preliminary
- Services prices rise to 52.9 versus 50.3 in November. Highest reading since February 2019 and the 3rd consecutive month of expansion
- Services employment rises to the highest level since July 2019
- Composite index is the highest since April 2019
- Composite index up the prices rises to 52.9 versus 50.6 in November. This is the highest since February 2019
- The composite index employment is also at the highest level since July 2019