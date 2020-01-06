US Markit services PMI for December (F) 52.8 versus 52.2 estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Markit Final PMI data for December

  • Services PMI final 52.8 versus 52.2 preliminary
  • US composite PMI 52.7 versus 52.2 preliminary
  • Services prices rise to 52.9 versus 50.3 in November. Highest reading since February 2019 and the 3rd consecutive month of expansion
  • Services employment rises to the highest level since July 2019
  • Composite index is the highest since April 2019
  • Composite index up the prices rises to 52.9 versus 50.6 in November. This is the highest since February 2019
  • The composite index employment is also at the highest level since July 2019
Below is a graph of the service PMI index.

PMI services trends
