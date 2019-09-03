US Markit US manufacturing PMI for August (F) 50.3 versus 50.0 estimate
Manufacturing PMI final
The Markit US manufacturing PMI for August (F) rose from the preliminary 49.9 to 50.3. The estimate was 50.0. The prior month came in at 50.4.
- Index falls to 50.3 from 50.4 in July. Year ago was at 54.7. This month is the lowest since September 2009
- output rises to 50.8 versus 50.5 in July
- new orders fall versus prior month. Lowest reading since May 2019
- new orders index 50.5 versus flash 49.5 and July 51.7