US May advance goods trade balance -$74.3 billion vs -$68.1 billion expected
Latest data released by the Census Bureau - 25 June 2020
- Prior -$69.7 billion
- Imports -1.2% m/m
- Exports -5.8% m/m
The trade deficit increased in May as both imports and exports fell, with the latter sinking more heavily than the former. A key takeaway from this is that trade conditions are still rather subdued even as we start to see states reopen their respective economies.
And that in general isn't quite a good sign especially if you consider that we are starting to see coronavirus fears creep back into the picture once again in recent weeks.