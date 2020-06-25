US May advance goods trade balance -$74.3 billion vs -$68.1 billion expected

Latest data released by the Census Bureau - 25 June 2020





Prior -$69.7 billion

Imports -1.2% m/m

Exports -5.8% m/m The trade deficit increased in May as both imports and exports fell, with the latter sinking more heavily than the former. A key takeaway from this is that trade conditions are still rather subdued even as we start to see states reopen their respective economies.





And that in general isn't quite a good sign especially if you consider that we are starting to see coronavirus fears creep back into the picture once again in recent weeks.



