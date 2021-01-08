US may be dealing with its own more-transmissible virus variant

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

It may be 50% more-transmissible

A White House covid task force document seen by NBC News highlights a variant in the US that might be 50% more-transmissible and may be spurring the latest jump in cases.

Yesterday cases hit nearly 300K and deaths were near 4000.

The new variant, in addition to the U.K. variant, is already spreading in communities and may be 50% more transmissible, according to the report that was issued to states on Jan. 3.

