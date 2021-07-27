Subscription Confirmed!
Major indices open lower. Five day win streak in jeopardy
GBPUSD moves back toward its session highs/high from yesterday. What to look for now?
USDJPY cracks back below the 200 hour MA/38.2% retracement
EURUSD completes the down and up lap and too a new session high
The JPY is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Forex Orders
Central Banks
ECB's Holzmann: ECB to discuss policy in September alongside forecasts
BOJ's Kuroda: BOJ targeting 2% inflation has resulted in Japan no longer being in deflation
PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.4734 (vs. yesterday at 6.4763)
US Fed's FOMC meeting begins today. Have members seen the $200 french fries?
Federal Reserve FOMC preview (quick one, spoiler is to expect very little)