US May consumer confidence 86.6 vs 87.0 expected
US May consumer confidence data from The Conference Board
- Prior was 86.9 (revised to 85.7)
- Estimates ranged from 74.0 to 96.0
- Expectations 96.9 vs 93.8 prior
- Present situation 71.1 vs 76.4 prior
- Labor differential -10.4 vs -15.7 prior
That's a disappointment. With the rebound in stock markets and optimism about re-opening, I thought we could see a beat on this survey but that wasn't the case. There's clearly some optimism about the future but from April to May, I would have envisioned more.