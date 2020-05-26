US May consumer confidence 86.6 vs 87.0 expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US May consumer confidence data from The Conference Board

Consumer confidence
  • Prior was 86.9 (revised to 85.7)
  • Estimates ranged from 74.0 to 96.0
  • Expectations 96.9 vs 93.8 prior
  • Present situation 71.1 vs 76.4 prior
  • Labor differential -10.4 vs -15.7 prior
That's a disappointment. With the rebound in stock markets and optimism about re-opening, I thought we could see a beat on this survey but that wasn't the case. There's clearly some optimism about the future but from April to May, I would have envisioned more.

