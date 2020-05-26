US May consumer confidence 86.6 vs 87.0 expected

Prior was 86.9 (revised to 85.7)



Estimates ranged from 74.0 to 96.0

Expectations 96.9 vs 93.8 prior

Present situation 71.1 vs 76.4 prior

Labor differential -10.4 vs -15.7 prior



That's a disappointment. With the rebound in stock markets and optimism about re-opening, I thought we could see a beat on this survey but that wasn't the case. There's clearly some optimism about the future but from April to May, I would have envisioned more.

