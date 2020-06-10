US May CPI +0.1% y/y versus +0.3% expected

Real average hourly earnings year on year rose by 6.5% y/y versus 7.6% in the prior month

Real average weekly earnings year on year increase by 7.4% versus 7.0% last month

There wasn't much market response to the data but ten-year Treasury yields did tick to 0.80% from 0.81% in a sign of low inflation and prospects for the Fed to do more down the road.

