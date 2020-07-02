US May factory orders +8.0% vs +8.7% expected

May 2020 US factory orders

Durable goods orders revisions:
  • Prelim orders +15.8%
  • Revised to +15.7% vs +15.8% exp
  • Durable goods ex transportation +3.7% vs +4.0% expected
  • Capital goods orders non-defense ex air +1.6% vs +2.3% expected
  • Capital goods shipments non-defense ex air +1.5% vs +1.8% prior
The downgrade in core capital goods orders is a sign that companies are reluctant to invest coming out of the jaws of the pandemic. It's no surprise to see some wait-and-see sentiment but it's one of the rare economic misses lately (original consensus was +4.0% in the prelim report).

