US May 2020 new home sales data:





Prior was 623K (revised to 580K)



Sales up 16.6% m/m vs +2.7% expected

Supply 5.6 months vs 6.7 prior



Regionally:





Northeast +45.5% vs +8.7% prior



Midwest +6.4% vs +2.4% prior



South +15.2% vs +2.4% prior



West +29.0% vs -6.3% prior



This number isn't as good as it first appears. Some of the sales clearly moved to May from April.