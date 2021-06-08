US May NFIB small business optimism index 99.6 vs 101.0 expected
Latest data released by NFIB - 8 June 2021
Small business confidence in the US slips a little - first in four months - in May as labour shortages and inflation worries weigh on economic optimism in general. NFIB says:
- Prior 99.8
"If small business owners could hire more workers to take care of customers, sales would be higher and getting closer to pre-COVID levels. In addition, inflation on Main Street is rampant and small business owners are uncertain about future business conditions."
This isn't a major release but it is worth noting what sentiment is like on the ground and how that translates to business and consumer behaviour.