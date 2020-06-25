US May prelim durable goods orders +15.9% vs +10.5% expected
May 2020 US durable goods orders data
- Final April reading was -17.7% (lowest on record)
- Ex transport +4.0% vs +2.1% exp (-7.7% prior)
- Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +2.3% vs +1.0% exp
- Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex-air -6.1% (revised to -6.5%)
- Capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +1.8% vs -1.0% exp
- Prior shipments -5.7% (revised to -6.2%)
These are some good numbers and show a strong rebound in May. It's nice to see it in hard data rather than in soft surveys.