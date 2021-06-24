US May prelim durable goods orders +2.3% vs +2.8% expected

Prior was -1.3% (revised to -0.8%)



Durables ex transportation +0.3% vs +0.7% expected

Prior ex transportation +1.0% (revised to +1.7%)



Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air -0.1% vs +0.6% expected

Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +2.2% ( revised to +2.7% )



) Capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +0.9% vs 0.8% expected

Prior capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +0.9% (revised to +1.0%)



Perhaps the poor numbers shouldn't be such a surprise given some of the bottlenecks in the supply chain. Factory PMIs have been extremely strong. Also note the higher revision in the prior core orders.