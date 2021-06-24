US May prelim wholesale inventories +1.1% vs +0.8% expected

Author: Adam Button

May preliminary US inventory data

  • Prior was +0.8% (revised to +1.0%)
  • Retail inventories -0.8% vs -0.5% expected
  • Prior retail inventories -1.6%
It will be awhile before we get any kind of economic signal from inventories. Companies are running lean due to supply chain issues.

