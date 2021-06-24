US May prelim wholesale inventories +1.1% vs +0.8% expected

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
EURUSD building more value above swing area near 1.1920-25
-
GBPUSD trades above and below 100 hour MA after post BOE move lower
-
The NZD is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA trader enter for the day
-
NASDAQ closes at a new record but off the highs levels
-
Gold gives up earlier gains. Trades negative on the day
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Fed's Barkin: Price pressure will ease in Q4
-
Another stack of Federal Reserve officials speak Thursday 24 June 2021
-
National Australia Bank sticking with 2024 as the likely year for an RBA rate hike
-
Bank of Korea's Governor Lee says an orderly policy normalisation will begin this year
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.4824 (vs. yesterday at 6.4621)