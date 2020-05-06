US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 1 May +0.1% vs -3.3% prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 1 May 2020


  • Purchase index 220.0 vs 208.0 prior
  • Market index 744.2 vs 743.4 prior
  • Refinancing index 3,835.7 vs 3,901.4 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 3.40% vs 3.43% prior
The positive aspect once again is that purchases is seen increasing slightly after hitting a low point a few weeks back. But if anything, this just continues to show that housing market activity remains tepid amid the fallout from the virus outbreak.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose