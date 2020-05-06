US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 1 May +0.1% vs -3.3% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 1 May 2020





Purchase index 220.0 vs 208.0 prior

Market index 744.2 vs 743.4 prior

Refinancing index 3,835.7 vs 3,901.4 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.40% vs 3.43% prior

The positive aspect once again is that purchases is seen increasing slightly after hitting a low point a few weeks back. But if anything, this just continues to show that housing market activity remains tepid amid the fallout from the virus outbreak.



