US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 10 July +5.1% vs +2.2% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 10 July 2020





Market index 815.5 vs 775.9 prior

Purchase index 305.4 vs 325.2 prior

Refinancing index 3,774.3 vs 3,373.9 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.19% vs 3.26%

The rise in the prior week was largely due to a surge in refinancing activity as purchases eased a little after hitting its highest level since 2009. The jump in refinancing comes alongside a further drop in the long-term rate to 3.19% - the lowest in the survey's history.



