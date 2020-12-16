US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 11 December +1.1% vs -1.2% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 11 December 2020





Market index 857.3 vs 848.3 prior

Purchase index 331.6 vs 325.7 prior

Refinancing index 4,014.5 vs 3,959.2 prior

30-year mortgage rate 2.85% vs 2.90% prior

The jump in mortgage activity in the past week comes from a rebound in purchases after the drop in the previous week, with refinancing activity also seen picking up amid the fall in the long-term mortgage rate to the lowest in the survey's history.





This just reaffirms that housing market activity in the US is still very much alive and kicking amid the virus crisis and is still keeping up going into the year-end.



