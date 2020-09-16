US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 11 September -2.5% vs +2.9% prior

Mortgage Bankers Association w/e Sep 11

MBA
  • Market index  757.2 vs 776 prior
  • Purchase index 316.2 vs 316 prior
  • Refinancing index  3,289 vs 3,415 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 3.07% vs 3.07% prior
With uncertainty abounding less mortgage applications despite the low interest rates.
