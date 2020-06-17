US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 12 June +8.0% vs +9.3% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 12 June 2020





Market index 846.9 vs 784.5 prior

Purchase index 322.5 vs 311.7 prior

Refinancing index 3,891.5 vs 3,529.0 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.30% vs 3.38%

As has been the case over the past few weeks, purchases tell the story here as the index hits an 11-year high last week. This just adds to the more bullish rhetoric in the US economy and that there isn't quite nearly a housing market fallout from the virus outbreak.





If anything, the low-rate environment now set out by the Fed could potentially threaten to inflate another asset market quite significantly if this continues to keep up.



