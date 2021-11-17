US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 12 November -2.8% vs +5.5% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 12 November 2021





Market index 639.9 vs 658.1 prior

Purchase index 282.5 vs 278.4 prior

Refinancing index 2,695.0 vs 2,841.0 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.20% vs 3.16% prior

The drop in the past week stems from a sharp fall in refinancing activity, offset slightly by an increase in purchases. The long-term mortgage rate is keeping higher near the recent peak of 3.30%, so that may serve to hinder overall activity a little as yields keep higher too.



