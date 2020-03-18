US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 13 March -8.4% vs +55.4% prior

Purchase index 278.1 vs 280.7 prior

Market index 1,073.6 vs 1,172.1 prior

Refinancing index 5,751.0 vs 6,418.9 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.74% vs 3.47% prior

The drop is very much expected and it largely comes from a moderation in financing activity on the week, after the massive surge seen last week. Notably, the long-term mortgage rate has also climbed back up by a whopping 27 bps to 3.74% - the highest since mid-February.