US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 13 November -0.3% vs -0.5% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 13 November 2020





Market index 831.5 vs 833.9 prior

Purchase index 303.9 vs 293.5 prior

Refinancing index 3,901.6 vs 3,973.1 prior

30-year mortgage rate 2.99% vs 2.98% prior

The drop in the past week largely comes from a decline in refinancing activity as purchases were seen higher after having fallen as of late. This indicates that there is still some appetite in the housing market but we'll see how the trend progresses in the coming weeks to have a better idea heading into the year-end.



