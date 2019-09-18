US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 13 September -0.1% vs +2.0% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 13 September 2019





Purchase index 269.7 vs 253.5 prior

Market index 569.5 vs 569.8 prior

Refinancing index 2,274.1 vs 2,377.5 prior

30-year mortgage rate 4.01% vs 3.82% prior







ForexLive

That sort of comes alongside the jump in yields last week ahead of the Fed decision today but it will put off home buyers and strain the housing market should we see rates continue to climb higher in the coming weeks/months.

Headline measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Minimal change to overall mortgage activity but the standout data point here is that we see a big jump in the long-term mortgage rate back to just above 4%.