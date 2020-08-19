US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 14 August -3.3% vs +6.8% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 14 August 2020





Market index 824.5 vs 852.8 prior

Purchase index 308.9 vs 306.6 prior

Refinancing index 3,809.7 vs 4,025.0 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.13% vs 3.06% prior

The drop in the past week was largely due to a fall in refinancing activity, following the record low long-term mortgage rate seen last week. What stands out more is that purchase activity continues to hold up relatively well and increased once again - further reaffirming that the property market is faring relatively well despite the virus pandemic.



