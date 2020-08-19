US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 14 August -3.3% vs +6.8% prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 14 August 2020


  • Market index 824.5 vs 852.8 prior
  • Purchase index 308.9 vs 306.6 prior
  • Refinancing index 3,809.7 vs 4,025.0 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 3.13% vs 3.06% prior
The drop in the past week was largely due to a fall in refinancing activity, following the record low long-term mortgage rate seen last week. What stands out more is that purchase activity continues to hold up relatively well and increased once again - further reaffirming that the property market is faring relatively well despite the virus pandemic.

