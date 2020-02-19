US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 14 February 2020 -6.4% vs +1.1% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 14 February 2020





Purchase index 258.4 vs 267.4 prior

Market index 645.5 vs 689.5 prior

Refinancing index 2,87.1 vs 3,123.6 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.77% vs 3.72% prior

The drop mainly owes to refinancing activity, particularly after the surge from two weeks ago. Purchasing activity was also modestly weaker for a third straight week but there isn't much else to gather from that as the long-term rate remains low despite a mild jump last week.



