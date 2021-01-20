US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 15 January -1.9% vs +16.7% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 15 January 2021

Market index 946.8 vs 965.2 prior

Purchase index 348.2 vs 338.9 prior

Refinancing index 4,484.2 vs 4,706.3 prior

30-year mortgage rate 2.92% vs 2.88% prior

The drop in the overall market index comes from a larger decline in refinancing activity, meanwhile purchases surged higher once again as the housing market continues to keep more robust to start the new year.





The jump in the purchase index pushes it to the highest since November 2008.







