Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 15 November 2019





Purchase index 270.4 vs 253.4 prior

Market index 556.0 vs 568.4 prior

Refinancing index 2,190.6 vs 2,374.6 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.99% vs 4.03% prior







ForexLive

The long-term mortgage rate looks to be holding around ~4% and unless we see more substantial rate cuts on the way by the Fed, it should stick around there for now.

Headline measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. It's a bit of a moderation after the higher jump last week, with refinancing activity settling lower this time around.