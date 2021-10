Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 15 October 2021





Market index 643.0 vs 686.1 prior

Purchase index 266.2 vs 279.8 prior

Refinancing index 2,807.9 vs 3,023.0 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.23% vs 3.18% prior





As rates are still keeping higher, that may put a further drag on overall activity even as housing market conditions have held up quite well over the past few months.





A surge in the long-term mortgage rate to its highest since April is putting a drag on mortgage applications in the past week, with both purchases and refinancing activity falling sharply. The latter is down to its lowest level since July. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.