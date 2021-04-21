US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 16 April +8.6% vs -3.7% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 16 April 2021

Market index 724.8 vs 667.7 prior

Purchase index 295.5 vs 279.5 prior

Refinancing index 3,219.9 vs 2,916.7 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.20% vs 3.27% prior

The jump in mortgage applications in the past week owes to both a spike in purchasing and refinancing activity, with the long-term rate seen slipping further from the high of 3.36% in mid-March.





The latest retreat in yields/rates may be a catalyst to spur housing activity for now before the possibility of the reflation narrative kicking into gear again later in the year.



