US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 16 October -0.6% vs -0.7% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 16 October 2020





Market index 794.2 vs 798.9 prior

Purchase index 304.6 vs 311.1 prior

Refinancing index 3,620.5 vs 3,612.3 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.02% vs 3.00% prior







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The trend in the coming weeks will offer a better indication on what this would mean for the housing market outlook but for now, things are still holding up despite the crisis.

Prior week's release can be found here . The drop last week mainly stems from a fall in purchasing activity, as the more robust levels seen in the past few months is starting to lose a bit of steam going into Q4.