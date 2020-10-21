US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 16 October -0.6% vs -0.7% prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 16 October 2020


  • Market index 794.2 vs 798.9 prior
  • Purchase index 304.6 vs 311.1 prior
  • Refinancing index 3,620.5 vs 3,612.3 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 3.02% vs 3.00% prior
Prior week's release can be found here. The drop last week mainly stems from a fall in purchasing activity, as the more robust levels seen in the past few months is starting to lose a bit of steam going into Q4.

The trend in the coming weeks will offer a better indication on what this would mean for the housing market outlook but for now, things are still holding up despite the crisis.
