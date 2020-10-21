US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 16 October -0.6% vs -0.7% prior
Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 16 October 2020
- Prior -0.7%
- Market index 794.2 vs 798.9 prior
- Purchase index 304.6 vs 311.1 prior
- Refinancing index 3,620.5 vs 3,612.3 prior
- 30-year mortgage rate 3.02% vs 3.00% prior
The trend in the coming weeks will offer a better indication on what this would mean for the housing market outlook but for now, things are still holding up despite the crisis.