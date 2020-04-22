US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 17 April -0.3% vs +7.3% prior
Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 17 April 2020
- Prior +7.3%
- Purchase index 186.4 vs 182.6 prior
- Market index 768.5 vs 770.7 prior
- Refinancing index 4,206.7 vs 4,242.7 prior
- 30-year mortgage rate 3.45% vs 3.45% prior
The good news is that purchases moved off the lows seen from the previous week but it is still relatively weak, given the economic situation due to the lockdowns in the country. That said, it's still not really a pretty picture when you look at the chart: