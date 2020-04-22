US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 17 April -0.3% vs +7.3% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 17 April 2020

Purchase index 186.4 vs 182.6 prior

Market index 768.5 vs 770.7 prior

Refinancing index 4,206.7 vs 4,242.7 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.45% vs 3.45% prior

The good news is that purchases moved off the lows seen from the previous week but it is still relatively weak, given the economic situation due to the lockdowns in the country. That said, it's still not really a pretty picture when you look at the chart:







