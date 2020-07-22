US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 17 July +4.1% vs +5.1% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 17 July 2020





Market index 848.8 vs 815.5 prior

Purchase index 310.9 vs 305.4 prior

Refinancing index 3,973.3 vs 3,774.3 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.20% vs 3.19%





The positive takeaway from the report here is that purchases crept higher once again, and the rise is in mortgage activity is also supporting by another jump in refinancing activity last week as well. This continues to allude to the fact that the housing market is keeping rather resilient despite overall economic conditions in the US.