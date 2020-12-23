US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 18 December +0.8% vs +1.1% prior
Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 18 December 2020
- Prior +1.1%
- Market index 863.9 vs 857.3 prior
- Purchase index 316.3 vs 331.6 prior
- Refinancing index 4,169.0 vs 4,014.5 prior
- 30-year mortgage rate 2.86% vs 2.85% prior
Purchases activity were seen cooling off with refinancing being the one bolstering mortgage activity in the past week. The housing market continues to keep in a solid position throughout the virus crisis and is staying that way through to the year-end.