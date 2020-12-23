US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 18 December +0.8% vs +1.1% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 18 December 2020

Market index 863.9 vs 857.3 prior

Purchase index 316.3 vs 331.6 prior

Refinancing index 4,169.0 vs 4,014.5 prior

30-year mortgage rate 2.86% vs 2.85% prior

Purchases activity were seen cooling off with refinancing being the one bolstering mortgage activity in the past week. The housing market continues to keep in a solid position throughout the virus crisis and is staying that way through to the year-end.



