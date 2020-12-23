US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 18 December +0.8% vs +1.1% prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 18 December 2020

  • Market index 863.9 vs 857.3 prior
  • Purchase index 316.3 vs 331.6 prior
  • Refinancing index 4,169.0 vs 4,014.5 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 2.86% vs 2.85% prior
Purchases activity were seen cooling off with refinancing being the one bolstering mortgage activity in the past week. The housing market continues to keep in a solid position throughout the virus crisis and is staying that way through to the year-end.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose