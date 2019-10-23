US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 18 October -11.9% vs +0.5% prior
Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 18 October 2019
- Prior +0.5%
- Purchase index 241.7 vs 250.6 prior
- Market index 515.9 vs 585.5 prior
- Refinancing index 2,076.9 vs 2,505.8 prior
- 30-year mortgage rate 4.02% vs 3.92% prior
I would argue that it is a bit of a normalisation after the sharp rise in refinancing activity towards the tail end of last month. As such, there isn't anything rotten in the report here but merely just a bit of a correction in my view.
Here is the gauge of the refinancing index over the past few weeks: