US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 18 October -11.9% vs +0.5% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 18 October 2019


  • Purchase index 241.7 vs 250.6 prior
  • Market index 515.9 vs 585.5 prior
  • Refinancing index 2,076.9 vs 2,505.8 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 4.02% vs 3.92% prior
Headline measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. The dramatic drop in the headline largely stems from a sharp fall in refinancing activity during the week.
I would argue that it is a bit of a normalisation after the sharp rise in refinancing activity towards the tail end of last month. As such, there isn't anything rotten in the report here but merely just a bit of a correction in my view.

Here is the gauge of the refinancing index over the past few weeks:


