US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 18 October -11.9% vs +0.5% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 18 October 2019





Purchase index 241.7 vs 250.6 prior

Market index 515.9 vs 585.5 prior

Refinancing index 2,076.9 vs 2,505.8 prior

30-year mortgage rate 4.02% vs 3.92% prior





I would argue that it is a bit of a normalisation after the sharp rise in refinancing activity towards the tail end of last month. As such, there isn't anything rotten in the report here but merely just a bit of a correction in my view.





Here is the gauge of the refinancing index over the past few weeks:









Headline measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. The dramatic drop in the headline largely stems from a sharp fall in refinancing activity during the week.