US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 18 September +6.8% vs -2.5 prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 18 September 2020





Market index 808.5 vs 757.2 prior

Purchase index 327.0 vs 316.2 prior

Refinancing index 3,579.8 vs 3,289.4 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.10% vs 3.07% prior

Mortgage activity continues to stay rather robust with the boost in the past week helped by both a surge in purchases and refinancing activity. Of note, the purchase index climbs to its highest level since 2009 and that reaffirms the more robust housing market sentiment despite the virus situation taking a toll on the US economy.



