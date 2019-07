Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 19 July 2019





Purchase index 260.8 vs 265.1 prior

Market index 490.8 vs 500.2 prior

Refinancing index 1,789.8 vs 1,827.3 prior

30-year mortgage rate 4.08% vs 4.12% prior







ForexLive

The release here isn't a major one but we'll get more indications of housing market activity later on in the day with new home sales set to be released at 1400 GMT.

Headline measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Mortgage activity slumped again last week - four straight weeks of decline - and that continues to highlight a bit of subdued sentiment surrounding the US housing market as of late despite it being the summer time.